'That day, I deviated': TN BJP chief Nainar Nagendran's ‘full-hearted’ apology for remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Monday apologised for his controversial remarks on actor Trisha Krishnan, while saying he had “deviated” from his principles. The BJP leader's remarks on actor Trisha had sparked controversy. (ANI/ File)

“In my entire political career I did not allow for any personal comments and nor do I make any. But that day I deviated from it,” Nagendran said. “I full-heartedly apologise,” he added.

The BJP leader's remarks on TVK President Vijay and actor Trisha had sparked controversy, with the former also releasing an open letter from her lawyer, hitting back at the “distateful” statements.

While apologising, Nagendran told reporters in Tirunelveli that he had spoken to BJP national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan and former Tamil Nadu party unit president K Annamalai. He said both leaders had made him understand that he should not have made the remarks.

‘Distateful and inappropriate’: Trisha slams remarks on political alignment, personal life Meanwhile, actor Trisha took to social media platform X to share an open letter from her lawyer. In the letter, the actor slammed the “distateful and inappropriate” remark.

“Under the instructions from my client, Ms. Trisha Krishnan, a renowned Indian film actress, I am issuing this communique to place on record the following,” the letter said, while adding that this was in “reference to the distasteful comment about my client which is circulating in the media.”

“My client never expected such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space,” it said, while clarifying that Trisha is not affiliated with any political party and “neither does she intend to be.” The statement further conveyed Trisha's “neutral stand” in political matters.

It further said that the actor “wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment.” The letter further criticised remarks made about the actor's personal life, saying it should not be “the subject of public commentary or discourse.” “…It is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse,” the letter shared by Trisha stated.