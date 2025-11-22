Theft, drinking, assault on parents: How Bengaluru man's actions led to his murder by own brother

A 24-year old man in Karnataka's Bengaluru killed his younger brother with the help of his friends in a car and dumped his body in a lake earlier this month. The victim, identified as Dhanraj, reportedly had a history of violent and criminal behaviour. They picked Dhanraj from Bannerghatta-NICE Road in Bengaluru, and while he was in the front seat, Sandeep and Prashant allegedly grabbed him, after which Shivraj struck him on his neck with a machete.(PTI/Representational Image)

Victim's elder brother, 28-year-old Shivaraj, could not endure his harassment at home and planned to murder him, NDTV reported.

Police said Shivaraj told them that Dhanraj lived with his parents in Kalaburagi district and was involved in several cases of theft, drinking and frequent fights. He also had a history of violent behaviour and would often assault his parents, the report said.

Neighbours often complained about Dhanraj stealing their mobile phones and livestock. Dhanraj allegedly even attacked his elder brother when questioned about his actions.

'Unable to endure harassment'

Shivaraj told the police he was unable to endure this continuous harassment at home and decided to kill his brother, with the help of his friends Sandeep and Prashant.

According to the report, Shivaraj, who drives a cab, allegedly planned the murder along with his friends. He called Dhanraj to Bengaluru on November 2 under the pretext of helping him find a job.

The three men picked him up from Bannerghatta-NICE Road in Bengaluru. Dhanraj was in the front passenger seat, occupied on his mobile phone, when Sandeep and Prashant allegedly grabbed him from the back. Following this, Shivaraj struck him on his neck with a machete, killing him on the spot.

Police find decomposed body

The group decided to dump Dhanraj's body along the Bannerghatta–Kaggalipura road and threw the car's floor mat and machete near the Electronic City-NICE Road.

The matter came to light when the police found the decomposed body on November 6. Police initially suspected an unnatural but not necessarily criminal death. However, CCTV footage from a nearby private company revealed the car stopping and the body being dumped, providing key evidence.

Bannerghatta police soon traced the vehicle number to the accused, and all three of them were arrested. A murder case has been filed, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

