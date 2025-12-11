‘There were ballots’: DK Shivakumar rebuts Amit Shah’s Nehru ‘vote chori’ claim

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims in Parliament on 'vote chori' during Jawaharlal Nehru's time, saying that Shah should have basic knowledge on the subject, further underlining that there were ballots at that time, so no vote theft or manipulation could have actually occurred. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that during Jawaharlal Nehru, there were ballots, and now there are no ballots.(File Photo/PTI)

"Amit Shah should have basic knowledge of 'vote chori'. At that time, there were ballots, and now there are no ballots. How can there be 'chori' when there were ballots? It is uncalled for..." Shivakumar said.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on Amit Shah after the Union Home Minister lambasted the Congress party in his speech during the election reform debate in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Home Minister had not answered any of his questions directly.

"Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he claimed

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori".

Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls. Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence.

Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn.