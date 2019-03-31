There will not be another Bisada in my regime: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who on Sunday addressed a political meeting in Greater Noida’s Bisada area, said that there will not be another Bisada type incident in his regime.

Bisada village, located near Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar, shot into the limelight in September 2015, after Mohammad Ikhlaq, 55, was lynched by a mob on suspicion of slaughtering a cow and storing its meat for consumption. Ikhlaq’s son Danish was also brutally beaten up in the incident on September 28, 2015. Ikhlaq’s family now stays in Delhi. “The Congress ruled for 55 years and the opposition compares 55 months of PM’s (Modi’s) regime with that. The PM’s work is far better than that of the Congress regimes on all fronts. The BSP and the SP worked for their families and looted the state. The BSP and the SP broke communal harmony and sheltered those, who indulged in rioting. Everybody knows what happened in Bisada. There will not be another Bisada in my regime,” said the CM. The BJP had organised a rally here in 2014 general elections and also during 2017 UP assembly elections.

“The BSP-SP had sympathy when Pakistan cried after the Balakot airstrike in revenge of the Pulwama attack. The BSP, SP and the Congress are showing sympathy with Pakistan because these parties want to appease a particular vote bank,” said Adityanath, while addressing around 25,000 people here on Sunday.

Adityanath also accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi of insulting Hindus by not going to the makeshift Ram Temple during her visit to Ayodhya.

He said: “Priyanka Gandhi Vadra insulted Hindus by saying that she did not visit Ram Janmabhoomi as the matter was in court. “Three members of her family are on bail. I want to ask Srimati Vadra does she meet them or not?” Adityanath referred to her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi who are out on bail in the National Herald case and her husband Robert Vadra out on bail in a money laundering case.

The remark came two days after Priyanka, during her visit to the temple town of Ayodhya, said she won’t be visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi site as the matter was subjudice.

Adityanath also accused the Congress of disrupting the process of construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Adityanath has visited Noida seven times since he came to power but he addressed a rally first time in Bisada. In his 50-minute speech, he assured people of better governance, safety to women, corruption free system and development in this region.

He said when he came into power in 2017, funds to build 3 lakh homes for poor was lying in the state but the SP government never disbursed that fund.

“We have disbursed funds to 1 lakh families to build houses for poor. And the remaining funds are being disbursed. The BSP, the SP and the Congress offer biryani to terrorists and we pump bullets into their chest. We crush terrorism while the SP-BSP has sympathy with terrorists,” said the CM, who claimed the BJP will win 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Attacking Congress, Yogi said, “The Congress created Hindu terrorism propaganda and doubted the existence of Ram Setu while fighting a case in the Supreme Court. The SP, BSP and the Congress want to appease a certain section and the BJP wants to work for all communities without any appeasement.”

