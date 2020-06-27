These states have extended Covid-19 lockdown: Here’s a list

india

Several states have extended the lockdown or announced the complete shutdown in some of their districts to combat the further spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected more than 5 lakh people.

Some states like Jharkhand and West Bengal have decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 and others like Tamil Nadu have clamped lockdown in a few worst-affected districts.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are among states which have decided to continue the lockdown till the end of June.

India’s tally of Covid-19 cases has surged beyond the 500,000-mark, while the death toll has climbed to 15,685 till date.

Here’s a list of states which have extended the lockdown or put in strict restrictions:

Jharkhand: The eastern state has extended the lockdown till July 31 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

A notification issued by the state’s chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said all restrictions which are in place at the moment will continue till further orders. All relaxations provided prior to the Friday order would continue while the restrictions will also be in place till further orders.

Jharkhand has allowed a host of activities outside containment zones, some curbs continue including inter and intra-state movement of buses, the opening of religious places, salons, multiplexes, malls, swimming pools, gyms, besides all educational institutions.

Assam: The state government has imposed lockdown restrictions in the Kamrup Metro district, including the state’s biggest city of Guwahati, for 14 days from 7pm on Sunday.

It also decided to impose a curfew from 7pm to 7am across the state, beginning Friday. Weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday will be imposed in all urban areas, except Kamrup Metro, from Saturday and will continue till further orders by the state government.

West Bengal: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 a couple of days ago. On Friday, she asked the Centre to stop international repatriation flights and also domestic flights to Kolkata from states with a high Covid-19 infection rate till July 31.

Mamata Banerjee also decided to relax the night curfew by an hour by revising the restrictions between 10pm and 5am. She has also indicated resumption of Metro services from July 1 in Kolkata.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state has put the districts of Chennai, Madurai and parts of Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur under lockdown since last Friday till June 30 with permission for most activities except essential services withdrawn.

Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier ruled out a return to the lockdown mode in the view of the rising cases in the city. However, schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 but online classes and activities shall continue.

Telangana: The sharp spike in the number of positive cases for Covid-19 in Hyderabad in the last few days has forced several shops, business establishments and general markets to go for a voluntary lockdown for a period ranging between seven and 10 days.

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said lockdown won’t be put in place in the state but has laid emphasis on increased surveillance and implementation of current norms while promoting commercial activity in the state.