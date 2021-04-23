Thieves steal 1.92 lakh from office inside Kannur central jail in Kerala

In a major embarrassment for law-enforcement agencies, burglars stole ₹1.92 lakh from the Freedom Food Factory office inside the Kannur central jail complex. The robbery was discovered by the jail authorities on Thursday morning.

According to initial reports, the money proceeds from the sale of jail chapattis and other dishes was kept on a table and burglars reportedly entered the room after breaking two locks. Interestingly, the room was situated just 20 metres away from the main gate which was manned by a special police team called Thunder Bolts.

Jail authorities suspect that it was carried out by some inmates who were aware of the money kept inside the room. Finger print experts and forensic officials have visited the spot and all inmates linked to the jail canteen and cafeteria will be questioned.

“Since the investigation is on we can’t divulge more. But it turned out to be a big embarrassment,” a senior official, who did not want to be named, admitted.

Many jails in the state make tasty cuisine including chappati with chicken curry, biryani, Kerala porotta and many other dishes. Since rates are very economical there is a big demand for food from the jail called, Freedom Food Factory. In Thiruvananthapuram jail, the department runs an AC freedom cafe and fuel filling station also. Viyyur central jail in Thrissur launched a successful online delivery system with the help of food major Swiggy two years ago.