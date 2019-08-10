‘Things in J-K are going very wrong’: Rahul Gandhi seeks answers from Centre

india

Outgoing Congress President Rahul Gandhi has sought a transparent account of the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir from the government of India.

Rahul Gandhi came out of the Congress Working Committee meeting being held to pick his successor to say that discussions were suspended for a while to discuss the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir. He said he was called specially by the top Congress body especially for a presentation on Jammu and Kashmir situation.

“I was called just now by the working committee because between the work they were doing to chose the new Congress president, some reports have come that things in Jammu and Kashmir are going very wrong, so we stopped our deliberations,” he said. Rahul Gandhi is not attending the CWC meeting which is currently underway and had especially come to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

When asked by reporters on the status of the deliberations to chose a new party chief, he said, the CWC had resumed the discussions. He left without elaborating by when a final decision was expected.

He demanded that the Prime Minister and the home minister give “a transparent” account of what is going on in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is very-very important that the Prime Minister of India and the government be very transparent about what is happening in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.” He said.

