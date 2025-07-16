'Thinks he's raja, but will land in jail soon': Rahul Gandhi's sharp dig at Assam CM Sarma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of acting like a "raja" (king) and warned that prison may not be far off for the BJP leader. Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress won’t put Assam's CM in jail, but people will.

At a party meeting in Chaygaon, Gandhi said, "Assam CM thinks he is 'raja', but he will be in jail not long before."

The Congress MP further said that Assam CM and his family will be held accountable for corruption by the people of the state."Congress won't put him in jail, people will," Gandhi claimed.

Sarma also said that the Congress leader has "conveniently forgotten" that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country.

Also Read | Kharge, Rahul Gandhi urge Modi to legislate for restoration of J&K’s statehood

Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are on a day-long visit to hold discussions with party functionaries in Assam to prepare a roadmap for the future.

The first meeting of the day was held at a hotel near the Guwahati airport and the second at Chaygaon, about 40 kms from here.

Himanta Sarma fires back

Assam CM Himanta Sarma responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said the Congress leader had made similar claims earlier, too.

"Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail' — these were the exact words spoken by the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his closed-door meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam," the CM said in a post on X.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Lucknow court in 2022 defamation case

He came all the way to Assam just to say this, Sarma said.

"My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day," he added.