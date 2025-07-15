Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Lucknow court in 2022 defamation case

ANI
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:43 pm IST

The defamation case pertains to remarks allegedly made by Rahul Gandhi during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was on Tuesday granted bail by a MP-MLA court in Lucknow in connection with a defamation case over his alleged remarks related to the Indian Army personnel, made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2022.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.(PTI/File)
"Rahul Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court in Lucknow today. We moved a bail application, which was accepted by the court on the condition of submitting two sureties of 20,000 each," Mohd Yasir Abbasi, a counsel for Rahul Gandhi, told ANI.

Asked about Gandhi's absence in previous hearings, the lawyer said they had submitted a proper justification before the court, citing Rahul Gandhi's responsibilities as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

"The court accepted our explanation, which is why no warrant was issued against him at any stage and he appeared before the court on the issuance of summons," he added.

The complainant alleged that these remarks insulted Indian Army soldiers. The petitioner argued that the comment was defamatory and had the potential to lower the morale of armed forces personnel.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the court had summoned Gandhi as an accused in the case.

The matter has now been posted for next hearing on August 13, 2025. 

