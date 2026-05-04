Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu, Kazhakkoottam election results | Live updates

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shows the ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Results for the 2026 Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram are being declared today, with counting underway across constituencies in Kerala’s capital region. As the administrative and political hub of the state, Thiruvananthapuram remains central to understanding Kerala’s electoral mood. The run-up to results has been marked by sharp political claims, with the Left Democratic Front asserting there is no anti-incumbency and expressing confidence of returning to power, while the United Democratic Front has welcomed exit poll projections, saying they align with its expectations. The National Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, has pointed to anti-incumbency sentiment but ruled out a strong pro-UDF wave. With multiple narratives in play, constituency-wise trends and candidate performances from the capital region will be closely tracked for early signals. Stay tuned for verified updates and official results through the day.

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