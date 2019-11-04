This Congress leader has a solution to tackle Delhi’s air pollution

india

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:26 IST

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has suggested a solution for Delhi’s severely-affected air, which on Monday had air pollutants many folds higher than the permissible limit.

Delhi was once again engulfed in a thick blanket of smoke and dust as pollution levels continued to hover close to “emergency” levels on Monday morning and there has been a marginal improvement since Sunday.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) value at 9:30am on Monday was 437, which was 494 around 4pm on Sunday. The average level of PM2.5 – the finer and more harmful of the particulates – was more than seven times the safe levels on Monday morning. It had shot up to nine times on Sunday.

The opposition party’s senior spokesperson tweeted that India could have multiple capitals and just like other countries across the world.

“This entire choking of Delhi makes me see what is happening around the world. Indonesia is shifting it’s capital. Australia has Canberra for smooth admin functioning only. Why not have two to four capitals in India? (sic),” he asked.

Indonesia is in the process of shifting its administrative capital from Jakarta to an area near Borneo, as the capital faces the risk of sinking, with two-fifths of the landmass already underwater.

In a second tweet, Singhvi said that Delhi is already under severe strain for land and resources.

“separate capitals cos Delhi is already very strained for land & resources. Suggesting Mumbai & Calcutta is no good. Amravati & Ranchi is a good idea. Parliament & SC can have alternate sessions. MPs don’t need permanent houses, 1 is enough (sic),” he said.

Singhvi said while speaking to HT that Amravati and Ranchi are just examples.

“Any city that is on the lines of these cities, which are virgin territories and have large tracts of land,” said Singhvi.

While several Twitter users questioned the Congress leader after his multiple-capitals suggestion, some even called the idea “precious.”

“So that MPs can get 4 houses across the country on taxpayer money. Why not?” a user asked.

“So our honourable MPs will escape the pollution. That’s wonderful. But what about the rest of us? (sic)” another user said.

“Is that the solution?? Shifting capital?? Let common people die of smog n politicians can conveniently shift their base!!” Tweeted another.

However, some called for Singhvi’s idea to be put to use.

“Agree, Indian capital should be split into 4, with telecommunication infrastructure, it is not required to be colocated (sic),” said one user.

“The idea of four capitals is good. North, South, West n East. 3 months admin from each part of India. Is it workable or feasible. What about Apex court functioning from others parts of the country (sic),” was another suggestion.