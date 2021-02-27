IND USA
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test.(HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)
This is what one dose of Covid-19 vaccine will cost in Gujarat

"The price of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat will be ₹250 in private hospitals and it will be provided free of cost in govt hospital across the state," Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said on Saturday people will have to pay 250 for getting the Covid-19 vaccine in private hospitals and those opting to get the shot in government hospitals will not have to pay anything across the state during the second phase of the government’s inoculation drive from March. “The price of Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat will be 250 in private hospitals and it will be provided free of cost in govt hospital across the state,” Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the week, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced that people who wanted to get vaccinated at private centres in the second phase of the government’s inoculation drive will have to pay for the Covid-19 shots. “The vaccine will be given free of cost at government centres. Those who would take the vaccine at private centres will have to pay. The amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three to four days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," the minister said at a media briefing after the meeting of the Union cabinet.

Read more: How much will vaccine cost at private hospitals? Here's what govt says

Javadekar had then said that the amount to be paid for the vaccine at private hospitals will be decided by the health ministry within a few days after discussions with manufacturers and hospitals.

In the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated. The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces and police personnel. For this, the government has roped in 20,000 private hospitals and 10,000 government centres.

The first phase of the vaccination drive began on January 16 and included healthcare workers - government as well as private - sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces. Oxford-AatraZeneca's vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as Covishield, and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech are being used in the vaccination drive.

Gujarat reported 460 new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday evening which took the caseload in the state to 269,031. This was the highest number of new cases reported in the state in the month of February. With 315 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries rose to 262,487. So far, 820,000 people in the state have been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while 165,000 have been administered a second dose as well during the first phase of the vaccination drive.

