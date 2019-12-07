This newly commissioned Army officer from Kashmir wants to be inspiration for state youth

india

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) held the passing out parade for the newly-commissioned officers of the Indian Army. Among them was a 24-year-old officer from Kashmir who stood out calm and composed brimming with a passion to serve the country.

Shahid Shah was accompanied by his parents and younger sister, just like other important days of his life. Shah, who joined the Army at the age of 17 years and six months as a Sepoy, was just quietly smiling while being showered with blessings by his parents unlike other officers who were elated on being commissioned.

“It was my dream from childhood to join the armed forces as my father was also in one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Pursuing my dream, I joined the Army as Sepoy soon after completing my school education,” said Shah while speaking about his journey.

He served as Sepoy for two years before joining the Army Cadet College (ACC) in IMA, Dehradun, followed by one year course in the IMA before being commissioned as officer in the Indian Army.

Terming it as a day of immense pride, Shah, who claimed to be the first officer in Indian Army from is town in Kashmir, said nothing can be greater than getting a chance to serve the country as an Army officer.

“I just can’t describe the feeling but would want the youths in my town to have the same feeling by joining the Army to serve the nation. I would be more than happy if they draw inspiration from me and join the Army,” he said.

His father, Mohammed Shah, who served in different places of the country while being with the CAPF got emotional while describing the feeling on his son’s achievement.

“I am immensely happy and proud of my son. He always wanted to become an officer in the Army in which I always motivated him. I know the feeling in serving the nation while serving in the forces and am happy that he would get the same,” he said.