Those who imposed Emergency and opposed it coming together for power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused opposition parties of joining hands just for the sake of grabbing power and said they do not want peace and progress in the country but unrest to benefit from it politically.

“You can see the greed for power among those who talk of ‘samajwad’ and ‘bahujan’. They don’t see the welfare of society but only the welfare of themselves and their families,” Modi said referring to the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

“It is the greed for power that those who imposed and those who opposed Emergency have come together today ... But these people are cut off from the ground realities and don’t know the nature of this nation of Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Ambedkar,” Modi said after paying his respects to mystic poet Kabir on his 500th death anniversary at Uttar Pradesh’s Maghar town.

The Prime Minister also referred to the issue of triple talaq and said the move by his government was to provide equality to Muslim women but some political parties put a spanner in the issue.

“Such political parties are not concerned about the welfare of the women of the Muslim community.”

Modi also took a dig at former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying some leaders are only concerned about government bungalows. They have raised illegal money and bungalows and people should remain alert of them, he added.

The Prime Minister offered a “chadar” at the 15-century poet’s “mazar” in Maghar and later laid the foundation stone of Kabir Academy, a research institute named expected to come up at a cost of Rs. 24 crore.

“He rose from the dust but was honoured by everyone. He became an expression from a person and from a mere word turned into the speech of Brahma. He came as a thought and became immortal as a way of life,” Modi said about Kabir.

Modi said Kabir, who died in Maghar, always propagated equality and welfare of all sections and that his government was pursuing the same path.

“My government is working relentlessly for the poor, Dalits, marginalised and deprived. Bank accounts have been opened for 5 crore persons, 1.25 crore toilets have been built and one crore people have been brought under the ambit of insurance.”

Modi pointed out how Kabir became great not by his birth but by his ‘karmas’ or deeds while addressing a public gathering later, which drew thousands of locals and followers of the saint.

He began his address in the local Bhojpuri dialect, saying he had for long wished to visit the shrine and now that he was here, he was elated and overwhelmed.

Modi’s visit to Sant Kabir Nagar district is being seen as an attempt to reach out to Kabir’s followers, who include Dalits and other backward Hindus as well as Muslims, and launch the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

His Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to consolidate its support base in the northern state, where it has seen a series of defeats at the hands of a united opposition.

