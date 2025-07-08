Three dead after drinking ‘contaminated water’ in Yadgir district

Three people died on Monday in Yadgir district’s Surapura taluk allegedly after drinking contaminated water, officials said, adding that an investigation has been initiated into the matter. District minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapura also visited the village and instructed the district health officer to submit a detailed report on the outbreak (File photo)

“Around 20 residents of Tippanatagi village were reported suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis and admitted to Yadagiri and Surapura government hospital since Friday. Three died on Monday morning. We are waiting for the autopsy report to find the actual cause of death. We have sent health officials to the village to collect water samples. We even opened a temporary clinic in the village to treat people and kept ambulances ready,” said Mahesh Biradara, district health officer.

“The deceased, identified as Devikemma Hotti (48), Venkamma (60) and Ramanna Poojari (50), were suffering from severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea for the past 10 days after consuming water suspected to be contaminated,” he further said.

The official said that the affected people have been admitted in various hospitals and their treatment are being monitored.

District health authorities revealed that at least four more villagers are in critical condition and are receiving intensive care at nearby hospitals.

Taking note of the seriousness of the situation, Surapura taluk health officer Raja Venkatappa Naik visited Tippanatagi village and reviewed the on ground health response.

He spoke to affected families and instructed the local medical staff to ensure all patients receive proper treatment without delay.

District minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapura also visited the village and instructed the district health officer to submit a detailed report on the outbreak, tracing the source of contamination and recommending immediate corrective measures.

According to the residents, poor maintenance of the village’s drinking water pipelines and storage tanks was likely the cause of the contamination. The health officials have meanwhile urged the villagers to boil drinking water and avoid using open wells for drinking purposes.