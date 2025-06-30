Three gates of J&K's Baglihar dam opened as Chenab river swells after heavy rain

Three gates of Baglihar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Ramban district have been opened on Monday as water levels in the Chenab River continued to rise following incessant rainfall in the region, officials said. The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), in coordination with the local administration, issued advisories warning about the increasing water level. (AFP)

As a precaution, river rafting activities have been suspended, and authorities are monitoring the situation.

Residents living in low-lying areas along the Chenab River, including Talwada, Kansi Patta, Thanpal, Chinka, Gujrkothi, and Jendi, have been alerted. The administration has stepped up patrolling and advised people to stay away from riverbanks and ensure their livestock are moved to safer places.

Earlier, multiple spillway gates of the Salal Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district were opened to manage the rising water levels in the Chenab River due to continuous rainfall.

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Shridhar Patil, acknowledged the situation and urged people to stay away from rivers and overflowing streams.

The opening of the gates comes amid a sensitive geopolitical backdrop. Just last month, the gates of the Salal Dam had been kept closed following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack. India had put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance as an immediate response to the "barbaric" attack, as part of a broader policy shift announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under "Operation Sindoor."

One of the gates was briefly opened last month to manage overflow due to increased water levels from rainfall, but operations at the dam were largely kept under tight control due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan that governs the use of six rivers in the Indus Basin--Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej. Under the treaty, the waters of the eastern rivers--Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej-- were allocated to India, while the western rivers--Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab-- were given to Pakistan, with India allowed limited non-consumptive use.

India has used this treaty to develop hydroelectric projects like the Salal and Baglihar Dams on the Chenab. These are "run-of-the-river" (ROR) projects, meaning they do not divert or store large amounts of water but still require careful management of flow levels, especially during the monsoon season.

On May 12, PM Modi stated that after the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, Operation Sindoor reflects India's ongoing and firm response to terrorism. Referring to the treaty, he declared, "Water and blood cannot flow together," emphasising India's decision to put the treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack. Earlier in May, the Baglihar Dam, located on the Chenab, was forced to open its gates on May 8 due to intense rainfall. The coordinated dam management has so far helped avoid major flooding incidents.