Three girls killed, mother injured as truck rams roadside hut in Uttar Pradesh

PTI |
Apr 05, 2025 12:17 PM IST

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday in front of the Kamakhya Dham temple in the Gahmar police station area.

Three girls were crushed to death and their mother was seriously injured when a truck ploughed into their roadside hut in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur while they were fast asleep, police said on Saturday.

A joint inspection of an accident-prone area in Lucknow. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)
A joint inspection of an accident-prone area in Lucknow. (Representative image)(HT_PRINT)

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday in front of the Kamakhya Dham temple in the Gahmar police station area, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Nath Singh said the truck, which was going towards Bara from Ghazipur, drove into the hut where Santara Devi and her daughters Sapna Kumari (9), Kabootri (7) and Jwala (4) were sleeping.

While the children were crushed under the truck, Santara was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SHO said.

The truck has been seized and efforts are being made to nab the driver, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

