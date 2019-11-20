e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Three held for shooting TikTok video using country-made pistol

On interrogation, the police found that the duo had bought the country-made pistol from Firoj (25), a resident of Malhargarh, for Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that Firoj has also been arrested.

Press Trust of India
Mandsaur
Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting videos brandishing a country-made pistol and uploading it on popular video-sharing app TikTok, police said here on Wednesday.

The third accused in the case has been arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon, an official said.

Kanhaiya aka Kana (23) and Rahul Dhangar (18) were nabbed while shooting another video with the illegal weapon on Malhargarh’s Railway Station Road, in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Malhargarh police station in-charge Dilip Rajoriya said.

On interrogation, the police found that the duo had bought the country-made pistol from Firoj (25), a resident of Malhargarh, for Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that Firoj has also been arrested.

A country-made pistol, three bullets and the two- wheeler used in the video have been seized from the accused, Rajoriya said.

The trio has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

India News