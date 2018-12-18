Three lions run over by goods train in Gujarat’s Gir

Three young lions were killed after being hit by a goods train in Gujarat’s Amreli district early on Tuesday, officials said, prompting the state’s forest department to initiate an inquiry into the accident.

Officials said action will be taken if the train is found to be over speeding. Negligence, if any, on the part of trackers will also be probed to ascertain how the pride reached the area, they added.

The incident occurred around 12.45am when a pride of six lions was reportedly moving on the tracks near Borana village of Savarkundla taluka.

“Among the killed were two lions aged between one-and-a-half and two years and one lioness around two-years-old. A forest department team reached the accident site in the morning and took the carcasses,” said chief conservator of forest DT Vasavada.

“An inquiry has been initiated and action will be taken, if anyone found guilty,” he said, adding that the goods train was on its way to Pipava from Botad.

Gir National Park and Sanctuary in Saurashtra is the last natural abode of the Asiatic Lion and according to the 2015 census, it has a population of 523 big cats. Between September and December, 25 lions have died due to infighting and canine distemper virus.

