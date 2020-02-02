e-paper
Three mild quakes hit Gujarat’s Kutch district within 14 hours

“An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre being 11 kms north- northeast from Bhachau in Kutch district,” an official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 18:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
         

Three low-intensity earthquakes shook parts of Kutch district in Gujarat within 14 hours ending around 9 am on Sunday, an official said.

While two quakes were recorded within a gap of nearly half an hour on Sunday morning, another one was reported on Saturday evening, the official said, adding that no damage to property or casualty was reported.

“An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on Richter scale was felt in Kutch district with its epicentre being 11 kms north- northeast from Bhachau in Kutch district. It was recorded at 8.35 am,” an official of Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

Another quake of 2.1 magnitude was recorded at 9.7 am on Sunday with its epicentre around 46 kms north-northwest from Bela in the same district, he added.

The third earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was recorded at 7.24 pm on Saturday with its epicentre at 23 kms south- southeast from Rapar in Kutch district, the official said.

“No casualty or damage to property due to the earthquakes,” he added.

