Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official

INS Jalashwa, INS Magar and INS Shardul have been deployed for the rescue operation.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 07:55 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
INS Jalashwa along with INS Magar and INS Shardul have been tasked with evacuating distressed Indians in UAE, Maldives.
INS Jalashwa along with INS Magar and INS Shardul have been tasked with evacuating distressed Indians in UAE, Maldives. (ANI)
         

India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said.

While INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates, the spokesperson added.

The three ships will return to Kochi, he said.

INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

