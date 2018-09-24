Three-year-old girl dies during rape by neighbour in Jharkhand’s Gumla

A three-year-old girl has died during rape by a neighbour in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Bandhan Oraon, 25, is absconding.

According to the police, the minor girl of Kolhutoli village of Gumla district was playing outside her home on Sunday evening and her parents had gone to market when the incident took place.

In course of play, she went to the house of Oraon, who was alone then since his wife had gone to in-laws to celebrate tribal festival Karma.

As the parents returned at night, Oraon told them that the girl was sleeping at his place.

They took the girl to home but found blood on her clothes. The parents discovered that the bleeding was taking place from the private parts of the girl, and they informed the villagers.

On suspicion, the villagers tried to catch hold of Oraon but he managed to escape. The villagers informed the police on Monday morning.

The police sent the body for post-mortem examination. A three-member doctors’ team conducting the autopsy confirmed that the three year old had been raped.

The police have lodged an FIR in this connection and launched a manhunt for the accused.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 21:05 IST