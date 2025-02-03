‘Three-tier system’ in Mahakumbh mela to facilitate smooth Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami

Ahead of the Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh on February 3, coinciding with Basant Panchami, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi on Sunday assured that a three-tier system is being implemented to ensure smooth proceedings for the sacred event. Police personnel closed all the pontoon bridges to stop the devotees towards the Sangam area a day before the third Amrit bath on 'Basant Panchami' during Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Further, he said that leakage points from the previous 'Snan' were identified and taking effect all points have been covered and barricaded.

Also read | UP govt deploys special buses ahead of Basant Panchami rush

Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said "There is a three-tier system that is working here... All senior officers are coordinating so that nothing of this sort happens and things go smoothly. We are monitoring the crowd movement closely..."

"From the last 'Snan', we have identified not only the leakage points from where some people started coinciding with the crowd and have them covered and barricaded..." he further added.

Also read | Basant Panchami on February 3; officials prepare for zero-error ahead of 'amrit snan'

The SSP also emphasised the importance of enhancing security and managing traffic by deploying officers at strategic locations.

"We have also identified strategic points which need to be given more force, and officers have been put at specific points to enhance the security as well as traffic..." he said.

As of Saturday, over 330 million (33 crores) devotees have taken the holy dip at Maha Kumbh, marking it as the largest religious gathering in the world. On that same day, more than 200 international devotees participated in prayers and bhajan kirtans in Prayagraj, expressing their appreciation for the spiritual energy and exceptional organization of the event.

Also read | Prayagraj hotels may see booking hike after Basant Panchami snan

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for the event, which has been praised by devotees. Many have commended the government's efforts in ensuring a smooth and safe experience for the pilgrims.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh on January 29, in which at least 30 people were killed and 60 were injured. Till now twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.