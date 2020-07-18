e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, says IMD

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, says IMD

“Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas,” said IMD

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next two hours, IMD tweeted on Saturday morning.
Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next two hours, IMD tweeted on Saturday morning. (AP Photo)
         

Moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, northeastern states along with other regions on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas,” said IMD

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next two hours, IMD tweeted on Saturday morning.

“Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, Kaithal, Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next 2 hours,” IMD added.

tags
top news
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
BJP demands CBI probe into audio tapes released by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today
Ram temple’s construction date, plan on agenda as trust members meet today
EC asks political parties to send suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
EC asks political parties to send suggestions on conducting poll campaigns amid Covid-19
LIVE: England to allow fans in sports events despite rising Covid-19 cases
LIVE: England to allow fans in sports events despite rising Covid-19 cases
Twitter hack: Company says attackers manipulated employees’ credentials
Twitter hack: Company says attackers manipulated employees’ credentials
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
First phase trial of Covaxin, India’s Covid-19 vaccine, starts on 375 people: Report
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 10.38 lakh, death toll at 26,273
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 10.38 lakh, death toll at 26,273
Namit Das, Anindita Bose on dealing with competition, rejection | Aur Batao
Namit Das, Anindita Bose on dealing with competition, rejection | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In