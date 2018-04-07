 ‘Tiger is back’: Twitter celebrates as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case | india news | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

‘Tiger is back’: Twitter celebrates as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday by a Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

india Updated: Apr 07, 2018 17:53 IST
Samiksha Pattanaik
Salman Khan’s fans took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the return of the ‘Tiger (HT Filephoto) 
Salman Khan's fans took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the return of the 'Tiger (HT Filephoto) 

Salman Khan’s fans took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the return of the ‘Tiger’ after a Jodhpur court granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The actor was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, his lawyer Mahesh Bora said.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after being convicted for killing two blackbucks, an endangered antelope, during the shooting of film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

His co-stars and accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted on the grounds of benefit of the doubt.

The bail verdict set the Twitter world buzzing, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the actor.

While many rejoiced at the news, others were quick to crack some jokes about Bhai.

