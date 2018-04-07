‘Tiger is back’: Twitter celebrates as Salman Khan gets bail in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan’s fans took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the return of the ‘Tiger’ after a Jodhpur court granted him bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The actor was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, his lawyer Mahesh Bora said.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after being convicted for killing two blackbucks, an endangered antelope, during the shooting of film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

His co-stars and accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted on the grounds of benefit of the doubt.

The bail verdict set the Twitter world buzzing, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the actor.

Salman Khan Haters Right Now

WE LOVE YOU SALMAN pic.twitter.com/7hwU9TE9MX — WE LOVE U SALMAN (@iKunnu_Kick) April 7, 2018

Salman Khan's stay in the jail pic.twitter.com/5MnlFak7wW — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 7, 2018

Hence proved , you cannot cage a tiger for too long#SalmanGetsBail — रीNA (@_r33na_) April 7, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan has been granted bail on my birthday I’m so happy rn and only thing I want is him to live a long life doesn’t matter how he is he’s always be my best person #BlackBuckPaochingCase #SalmanKhanbail — Galbi 🎈 (@abdurrehmxn) April 7, 2018

While many rejoiced at the news, others were quick to crack some jokes about Bhai.

Brad + Angelina = Brangelina

Saif + Kareena = Saifeena



Bhai + Jail = Bail — Bag.1 (@UnrealAbhi) April 5, 2018

2 pal ruka khwabon ka karvan, fir chal diye tum kahan. #SalmanBail pic.twitter.com/9hX9fnS39k — Unofficial Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) April 7, 2018