'Tight slap': AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel praises Uddhav's honesty

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday praised Uddhav Thackeray's live address and said it was a tight slap to all dissenters within the Shiv Sena. Despite the political differences with the Shiv Sena, the AIMIM MP of Aurangabad, said, Uddhav Thackeray's truthfulness is appreciable. "...after hearing Mr Uddhav Thackeray today, my respect for him has simply grown," Imtiaz Jaleel, who recently demanded that Nupur Sharma should be hanged over the Prophet row, tweeted. MVA 'unnatural front', tweets Eknath Shinde; says Sena needs to exit as...

Appreciate the truthfulness of @CMOMaharashtra. We may have political/ideological differences with @ShivSena but after hearing Mr Uddhav Thackeray today my respect for him has simply grown. Your politeness gave a tight slap to all the dissenters within your party. @AUThackeray — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) June 22, 2022

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made a live address in which he said he is ready to quit the CM's post and will be happy to make way for a Shiv Sainik, if Shiv Sainiks feel Uddhav is not capable of leading. "Why make statements from Surat (where rebels headed first on Monday night) and other places. Come and tell me on my face that I am incompetent to handle the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president. I will resign immediately. I will keep my resignation letter ready and you can come and take it to the Raj Bhavan," he said.

Earlier in the day, it was hugely speculated that Uddhav may resign and the state assembly will get dissolved because of the rebellion. The speculation was triggered by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's tweet in which he had hinted at the dissolution of the assembly. However, Uddhav in his speech made a strong pitch for an intense fight, without clinging on to his post. Countering the Hindutva allegation, Uddhav said Hindutva is very much a part of his party which is the same party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray.

