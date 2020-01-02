Tigress found dead in Bihar’s Valmiki tiger reserve

india

Forest officials in West Champaran found a dead tigress lying in the forest of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) on Wednesday, officials familiar with the matter said.

According to the forest officials, the carcass of the big cat was recovered from Raghiya forest area, near Ghodaghat village.

“Prima facie, it appeared that the death occurred due to the injuries sustained in a fight with other tigress in the forest. The age and exact cause of death would be known after autopsy,” said Ambrish Mall, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Division one, VTR.