Tigress RVT 03 gives birth to cub in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2024 02:22 PM IST

A monitoring team continues to keep a watchful eye on the mother and cub, said the chief wildlife warden

Jaipur: Tigress RVT 03 gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday in the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district, Rajasthan, raising hopes for the growth of the region’s tiger population, said an official on Saturday.

Tigress gives birth to a cub in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (Representational image)
Tigress gives birth to a cub in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve (Representational image)

“The tigress was spotted on camera with her newborn cub today,” added the official .

The sanctuary staff is closely monitoring the safety of the mother and cub as part of ongoing conservation efforts.

“The birth of the cub is seen as a positive sign for the growth of the tiger population in the sanctuary, which plays a crucial role in the protection of wildlife in the area. The monitoring team continues to keep a watchful eye on the mother and cub,” said PK Upadhyay, chief wildlife warden.

Also Read: Tigress and three cubs spotted in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in Goa

The reserve now has four tigers and three cubs.

In November, the forest department had released a 3-year-old male tiger from Sariska Tiger Reserve, which had wandered off to Haryana in August, into the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

