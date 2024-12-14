Tigress RVT 03 gives birth to cub in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan

A monitoring team continues to keep a watchful eye on the mother and cub, said the chief wildlife warden
Jaipur: Tigress RVT 03 gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday in the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district, Rajasthan, raising hopes for the growth of the region’s tiger population, said an official on Saturday.
“The tigress was spotted on camera with her newborn cub today,” added the official .
The sanctuary staff is closely monitoring the safety of the mother and cub as part of ongoing conservation efforts.
“The birth of the cub is seen as a positive sign for the growth of the tiger population in the sanctuary, which plays a crucial role in the protection of wildlife in the area. The monitoring team continues to keep a watchful eye on the mother and cub,” said PK Upadhyay, chief wildlife warden.