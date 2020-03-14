e-paper
Tihar Jail screens inmates for coronavirus, creates isolation ward

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution.
Coronavirus: Delhi government health team members at the IGI international Airport wearing masks as precaution. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo )
         

Authorities at Delhi’s Tihar Jail are screening inmates for coronavirus and have set up an isolation ward inside the prison, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

“All inmates have been checked and not displayed symptoms. New inmates are being screened and will be kept in different wards for three days,” a jail official was quoted as saying by ANI.

Reports said also said the inmates have been informed about coronavirus symptoms and the precautions to be taken, including washing hands and avoiding physical contact with others.

There are around 17,500 inmates lodged at the jail at present.

Also read: Fast-tracked and extensive testing key to coronavirus containment

India reported its second death from coronavirus on Friday after a 68-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension died in Delhi.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka was the first person to die from the virus in India. India has so far reported 83 confirmed cases of the virus.

Several states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, have ordered the closure of educational institutions, public buildings, cinemas and bars in several major cities.

