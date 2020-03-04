Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar to seek fresh death warrant from court

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:48 IST

Tihar jail authorities will move Delhi’s Patiala House Court today seeking a fresh date of execution of death warrant for all four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The move comes after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected convict Pawan Kumar’s mercy petition earlier in the day.

“In view of the rejection of mercy petition of Pawan by the Hon’ble President of India, we will be approaching the Patiala House Court today for fixing a fresh date of execution of death warrant in respect of all the four convicts,” Tihar spokesperson said.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, lawyer of the parents of the December 2012 gangrape and murder victim, on Wednesday said that they are moving an application seeking a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts, news agency ANI reported.

“We are moving a fresh application in Delhi court to fix a fresh date for the execution of the four convicts. All the convicts have exhausted their complete rights. The date which will be fixed now will be the final date,” Kushwaha told ANI.

A Delhi court had on Monday stayed for the third time the death sentence of four convicts in the case observing that they cannot be executed while a mercy petition is pending before the President.

