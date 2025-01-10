Tirupati stampede: CM orders probe, his deputy says sorry

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced a judicial inquiry into the Tirupati temple stampede in which at least six devotees were killed and close to three dozen others injured, while deputy CM Pawan Kalyan “profusely apologised” to the country and the Hindu community for the incident. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets a person injured in the stampede on Thursday at SVIMS hospital in Tirupati. (PTI)

Naidu, who flew down to the temple town in the morning, transferred three senior officials, including Tirupati superintendent of police (SP) L Subbarayudu, and suspended DSP Ramana Kumar.

Talking to reporters at the administrative building of the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the operations of the famous shrine, Naidu attacked the previous YSRCP regime for changing practices in the temple, alleging that a new system of issuing tokens was introduced by the previous government in Tirupati as opposed to the earlier system of giving them in Tirumala hills.

“In the past, so many problems have come up. We are correcting everything, starting with prasadam (consecrated food)... administration and everything. All of a sudden, this incident happened,” Naidu said.

Without directly naming the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party, he added: “This incident also happened due to a legacy problem. Never in my lifetime tokens were given in Tirupati for darshan (to see the deity). For the last five years, they (YSRCP) introduced new practices.”

Six people died and 35 others were injured in the stampede at Bairagi Patteda in Tirupati on Wednesday as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple. A large number of devotees from across the country have turned up in the temple town for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing from January 10.

The deceased were identified as R Malliga (50) and Nirmala — both from Tamil Nadu — Kandipilli Santhi (35), Guddla Rajini (45), Boddeti Naidu Babu (55) and Suri Setty Lavanya Swathi (37) — all from Visakhapatnam.

The CM met the injured at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and Sri Padmavathi Hospital, before conducting a detailed review of the incident with TTD senior officials and Tirupati district administration.

According to officials, DSP Kumar opened the gate to help a sick woman come out of the area where the devotees were waiting. However, the crowd apparently thought that the gate had been opened and rushed out, resulting in the stampede.

Expressing grief over the incident, Naidu also announced ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh to those injured. “Additionally, one family member of the deceased will be offered a contract job. Two pilgrims — Timmakka and Eshwaramma, who sustained severe injuries — will be given ₹5 lakh each as compensation. For the other 33 injured, an amount of ₹2 lakh will be provided,” the CM said.

TTD goshala (cowshed) director Haranath Reddy, who was also overseeing the crowd management along with the DSP, was also suspended. The CM also announced the transfer of the SP, as well as TTD chief vigilance and security officer S Sridhar and joint executive officer M Gowthami with immediate effect for negligence.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who also visited the injured in the hospitals, told reporters: “To the entire nation, to the entire Sanatani believers, to Hindu Samaj, from the state government (side), I profusely (apologise), my wholehearted apologies for what had happened. It is the responsibility of the TTD EO (executive officer) and JEO.”

Meanwhile, two cases were registered in connection with the stampede under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with unnatural deaths, police said.

Former CM Jagan said the incident exposed serious lapses in administration and crowd management. “It was unprecedented in Tirumala’s history. The crowd for Vaikuntha Ekadashi is expected every year. Why were there no proper arrangements at ticket counters? Why was security not deployed?” he told reporters.

The YSRCP leader alleged that the police machinery in Tirupati was diverted to provide security to the chief minister, who was in Kuppam from January 6 to 8, leaving no backup arrangements for managing the massive crowd at Tirupati. He demanded that the government should pay ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.