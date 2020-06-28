e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / TMC govt failed to provide data on migrants, says FM

TMC govt failed to provide data on migrants, says FM

india Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

West Bengal could not be included in the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan, to provide employment to migrant workers, because the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government did not provide relevant data to the Centre, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, during a virtual rally of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

“In all, 116 districts in six states figure in the scheme, for which ₹50,000 crore has been sanctioned. But not a single migrant from Bengal is going to benefit from it because the state has not provided any data on migrant workers,” Sitharaman said in the rally, which was digitally telecasted on social media from Delhi.

“TMC has opposed every scheme that the Centre has launched so far. This is another example,” she added, referring to healthcare benefits under Ayushaman Bharat and monetary benefit for farmers under the Prime Minister’s Kishan Samman Yojna.

In response, Tapas Roy, senior TMC leader and minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said on Sunday, “The claim made by Sitharaman is bogus. The Centre never asked for any data from the government. She is the least efficient among all finance ministers the country has had. Let her first revive India’s economy. She should release the money the state owes to the Centre under several heads.”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also criticized the Centre on this issue. CPI(M) politburo member Md Salim said, “the BJP is not bothered about employment.”

Earlier this week, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee had said that the Centre could have simply checked the details provided by people who returned to Bengal in the Shramik Special trains.

On Sunday, Sitharaman took on the chief minister on a host of issues, ranging from the latter’s silence on Ram Mandir and the TMC’s opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Once people used to say what Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. In terms of development work done by the Centre in the last one year, we can’t see Bengal ahead of or with other states. It is lagging behind the rest,” said Sitharaman.

Reacting to Sitharaman’s reference to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien took on the finance minister on Twitter. “Brazen example of how a failed FM, instead of reviving the economy which is in the doldrums, and addressing the serious concerns of record unemployment, is making speeches on CAA & TT in times of #COVID19 and #Amphan, in a desperate attempt to revive the sinking BJP in Bengal,” wrote the MP.

top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
TRS, Congress in tussle to claim legacy of ex-PM Narasimha Rao
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In