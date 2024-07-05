TMC MP Mahua Moitra dares Delhi Police as NCW seeks FIR over ‘pajama’ remark

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday challenged the Delhi Police to take immediate action after the National Commission for Women (NCW) sought an FIR against her over derogatory remarks against its chairperson Rekha Sharma. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra arrives at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

“Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest,” Mahua Moitra posted on X.

“I Can Hold My Own Umbrella,” she added, doubling down on her earlier controversial remark on a video that showed the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Read: Back in Lok Sabha, Mahua Moitra jabs BJP over her expulsion: ‘Paid heavy price’

In the video, other persons were seen holding umbrellas for Sharma, an action which seemed insensitive to many.

“She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas,” Mahua Moitra had replied to a post.

The NCW said it strongly condemns the defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Moitra.

"The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the NCW said in a post on X.

"An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," the NCW wrote.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed Moitra's comment on the microblogging site as "extremely indecent, objectionable and shameful", and said this is the "true face" of the TMC and the opposition parties’ INDIA bloc.

"MP Mahua Moitra who justified and remained silent during Sandeshkhali, Chopra Talibani flogging, silent on Swati Maliwal now makes a disgusting comment at a woman that too the NCW Chief," he charged.

Read: Mahua Moitra's ‘warriors are back’ post with women MPs as 18th Lok Sabha session begins

The BJP spokesperson also targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the TMC MP's comment and asked, "Will Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, (Mallikarjun) Kharge ji, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chaturvedi, AAP call this out?"

"Will Mamata Didi act on her? Nope, just like they remained silent on Sandeshkhali and (flogging of a couple) in Chopra (West Bengal),” he added.