TMC MPs sit on dharna outside MHA in Delhi over alleged police brutality in Tripura

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday staged a sit-in protest outside the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in Delhi, over the alleged police brutality in Tripura, visuals tweeted by news agency ANI showed. The protesting MPs are seeking an appointment with Union home minister Amit Shah against the arrest of the Trinamool Youth Congress president Sayonni Ghosh, and over the attacks on party leaders in Tripura.

A total of 16 MPs, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy, arrived in the national capital earlier in the day.

Sayonni Ghosh was arrested on Sunday by Tripura Police for allegedly causing a ruckus during a public meeting where Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb was present.

Also read | Civic polls: Tripura Police deny permission for BJP, TMC rallies in Agartala today

Delhi: TMC MPs stage a sit-in protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA. They are seeking an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/rsesSWz8VP — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Soon after her arrest, some TMC activists said they were attacked by BJP workers at East Agartala Women Police Station on Sunday, where Ghosh was being interrogated.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the TMC for trying to “disturb peace” in Tripura.

Tensions in Tripura flared up after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated to be held on November 25.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a contempt plea of the TMC, which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day, ahead of the upcoming civic body elections in the state. The court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

The court earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.