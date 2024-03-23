 TMC's ‘vendetta politics’ charge after CBI raid on Mahua Moitra. BJP hits back | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

TMC's ‘vendetta politics’ charge after CBI raid on Mahua Moitra. BJP hits back

ByHT News Desk
Mar 23, 2024 06:28 PM IST

The CBI carried out raids at various locations including Mahua Moitra' residence in Kolkata in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ probe.

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging vendetta politics after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of expelled MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.

“This is an attempt to divert the public and media's attention from various burning issues. The BJP appears to be sensing growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics,” Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen was quoted by PTI as saying.

ALSO READ: ‘Accepted undue advantage’: CBI report on ‘cash-for-query’ charge against Moitra

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year.(PTI file)
Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year.(PTI file)

Accusing the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate the opposition, Sen added,"When the model code of conduct is in place, the BJP is sending its most trusted allies, CBI and ED, to raid our nominees. The EC must look into it."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya rejected the TMC's allegation. "Whenever the ED or CBI raid TMC leaders, they cry foul and accuse it of being politically motivated. Whatever Moitra has done is a shame for democracy. The reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption, with nearly every leader facing corruption allegations," he added.

The CBI on Saturday carried out raids at various locations including Moitra' residence in Kolkata in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ probe. The raids were conducted days after the agency had filed an FIR on a report by the Lokpal.

Moitra, who is seeking re-election from West Bengal's Krishnangar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year. The ethics committee report had recommended Moitra's expulsion over charges of receiving bribe in exchange for providing her parliament ID login credentials to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who posted questions against the Adani Group on her behalf.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / TMC's ‘vendetta politics’ charge after CBI raid on Mahua Moitra. BJP hits back
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On