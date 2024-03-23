TMC's ‘vendetta politics’ charge after CBI raid on Mahua Moitra. BJP hits back

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging vendetta politics after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the premises of expelled MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.



“This is an attempt to divert the public and media's attention from various burning issues. The BJP appears to be sensing growing public discontent, and they are using every means at their disposal to change the narrative. This is a clear example of vendetta politics,” Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen was quoted by PTI as saying.



Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year.

Accusing the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate the opposition, Sen added,"When the model code of conduct is in place, the BJP is sending its most trusted allies, CBI and ED, to raid our nominees. The EC must look into it."

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya rejected the TMC's allegation. "Whenever the ED or CBI raid TMC leaders, they cry foul and accuse it of being politically motivated. Whatever Moitra has done is a shame for democracy. The reality is that the TMC is deeply mired in corruption, with nearly every leader facing corruption allegations," he added.



The CBI on Saturday carried out raids at various locations including Moitra' residence in Kolkata in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ probe. The raids were conducted days after the agency had filed an FIR on a report by the Lokpal.



Moitra, who is seeking re-election from West Bengal's Krishnangar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year. The ethics committee report had recommended Moitra's expulsion over charges of receiving bribe in exchange for providing her parliament ID login credentials to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who posted questions against the Adani Group on her behalf.