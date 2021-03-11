TN assembly polls: 187 candidates to use DMK's rising sun symbol for winnability

As many as 187 candidates will contest using the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) rising sun symbol in the assembly elections on April 6, which will be one of the highest in the party’s recent history despite the party’s 12 allies in these polls. “This is the highest since 1989 when 202 candidates contested under our rising sun symbol. In the past, even more candidates-- 203 in 1971 and 230 in 1977 contested using our party symbol but then our allies were very few,” said a senior DMK leader, who is part of the seven-member seat sharing committee. “We were able to persuade our allies to contest under our symbol,” he added.

The DMK completed its seat sharing agreements for the assembly polls on Wednesday by signing a one-seat agreement with the All India Forward Bloc. While the DMK will contest on 173 seats, it has persuaded at least six of its 12 allies to field 14 candidates under its symbol.

The DMK’s rising sun and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) two leaves symbols have more recall value among the electorate, especially those in the rural pockets and older generation voters. The voting pattern from previous elections, particularly in rural areas has shown that voters traditionally choose one of the two symbols notwithstanding the candidate or their alliance.

The parties who will contest under the DMK symbol include Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in six constituencies and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) in three; besides other smaller parties. “Winning possibilities are more if we contest under the DMK’s symbol and it will reach more people,” said KMDK’s general secretary E R Easwaran.

The move will provide DMK support in the western belt, a stronghold of the AIADMK. KMDK contested in six constituencies in the 2011 assembly elections with the DMK using a hat symbol, but didn’t win. In 2016, they went on their own, contesting in 72 seats using a gas cylinder symbol and yet had no luck. In 2014, they aligned with the BJP and came back to the DMK’s fold 2019 for parliamentary election and contested using the DMK’s rising sun symbol and got their first electoral win in Namakkal Lok Sabha seat.

Vaiko, who quit the DMK in 1994 and launched MDMK said after signing the deal that it was practical to contest using the DMK symbol to avoid complications and also since the party has not been able to establish its own common symbol.

The DMK is likely to release its first list of candidates Thursday even as AIADMK has released two lists totalling 177 candidates and named constituencies given to PMK (23) and BJP (20) on Wednesday.

In the previous assembly elections in 2016, the AIADMK came to power after winning 135 seats it contested out of 234. DMK contested in 180 and won 88 while its ally Congress contested in 41 and won 8. BJP contested with minor parties on 188 seats but didn’t win anyone.