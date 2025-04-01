Chennai, The Tamil Nadu government is implementing developmental works without any party discrimination, and the proposals from legislators from various political parties were accepted depending upon the financial viability, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. TN govt implementing schemes without party discrimination, says CM

Refuting the opposition AIADMK's charge in the Assembly House, the CM said development works proposed by the MLAs including those belonging to the AIADMK were executed without any prejudice.

"In your party's case, we sought and obtained the proposals from your member Dr C Vijayabaskar when he failed to send the list of works to be taken up in his constituency," Stalin said responding to an allegation of the Leader of the Opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami.

"All the projects are being executed keeping in mind the financial viability and according to the demands of all the legislators irrespective of their party affiliation," the Chief Minister said and stressed that he has been reviewing the works once every two months.

Earlier, drawing the attention of the House, Palaniswami said the list of works proposed by the members under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar were invariably rejected citing lack of funds.

"Even a request to construct a building for a school was turned down," the opposition leader claimed.

Replying, the Chief Minister said the school education department has been entrusted with the task of improving school infrastructure.

Later, intervening the speech of DMK legislator Anbazhagan, Stalin announced that the library being built in Tiruchirappalli at a cost of ₹290 crore would be named after former Chief Minister Kamaraj.

This was in the DMK's tradition of naming world-class libraries executed by the state government, after iconic leaders like Anna in Chennai, and Kalaignar in Madurai, he said.

He had already announced that the library in Coimbatore would be named after the rationalist leader 'Periyar.' "I think it would be appropriate to name the library being built in Tiruchirappalli after Kamaraj, who started schools in all villages in Tamil Nadu and provided mid-day meals for school children," the Chief Minister said.

