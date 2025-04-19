TN will never submit to Delhi’s control: CM amid language row

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president M K Stalin in Thiruvallur on Friday said the state will never be under Delhi’s control, in a rebuttal to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would come to power in Tamil Nadu in 2026. Stalin added that BJP’s plans of “breaking parties” and “threatening them” through raids would not work in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin addresses during a press conference of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders meet, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

Stalin posed four questions to Shah asking if he can affirm that NEET exemption will be granted, assure that Hindi will not be imposed, provide a list detailing the special funds allocated to Tamil Nadu and promise that Tamil Nadu’s representation will not be reduced in the upcoming delimitation process? “If what we are doing is called distraction, why have you not provided clear answers to the people of Tamil Nadu on these critical issues? Stalin asked.

He said that Tamil Nadu in its history has never accepted domination or aggression in any era. “You think you can rule Tamil Nadu by partnering with spineless traitors who lack Tamil identity and dignity?” he asked in an indirect reference to DMK’s chief rival AIADMK. “We are well aware of the kind of intimidation and underhanded tactics you will employ in the coming year before elections — and so are the people of this nation. We are not the kind of people who yield to such pressure. Not Amit Shah — no “Shah” can rule here.” Stalin said that as long as he is there Shah’s plans for Tamil Nadu will not succeed.

“Tamil Nadu will never submit to Delhi’s control,” Stalin said, adding that the incumbent DMK will form the government again in the assembly elections. “We are a people of unique character and identity. Your strategy of breaking parties and intimidating them through raids may work elsewhere, but it will not work in Tamil Nadu. Do not be misled…Tamil Nadu has always remained out of Delhi’s control. Do you believe you can win by intimidating a few here and forming alliances with traitorous collaborators? Bring all your allies together — we are ready for a contest.”

Stalin has this year spearheaded multiple challenges against the BJP-led Union government such as delimitation, the three-language policy, education, share of central taxes, and also won a case in the Supreme Court over the powers of governors. The DMK is also one of the parties in the top court against Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Shah while announcing on April 11 in Chennai that the BJP and AIADMK will fight together in Tamil Nadu’s assembly elections next year had said that the DMK is diverting attention from corruption charges and deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu by raising these issues.

“He implied that our statements are a distraction tactic. I wish to make it clear that Tamil Nadu is fighting not for itself alone, but on behalf of all states across India. Is it wrong to demand the rights of the states?” Stalin asked while speaking in Thiruvallur district on Friday.

This comes after Stalin on April 15 announced a high-level committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph to “protect the legitimate rights of the states” as provided in the Constitution and strengthen the relationship between the Union and state governments. He had said then that the panel has been constituted not just for Tamil Nadu but keeping in mind the interests of the people of the vast expanse of the country stretching from Gujarat to the northeastern parts; from Kashmir to Kerala. Before that, Tamil Nadu won the case against its governor R N Ravi whose action withholding bills for the assent of the President was found to be illegal by the apex court, which also laid down timelines for governors to act on bills across the country in a landmark verdict.

“It was due to the Union Government’s inaction that we had to approach the Supreme Court against the Governor, from which we obtained a historic verdict,” Stalin said. “The power of the DMK is now evident not only to the people of Tamil Nadu but also to everyone across India. This is the true power of the DMK. So, those who have lost their direction should not accuse us — the ones who are showing the right path — of misdirection.”

Before Shah’s visit, PM in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district while inaugurating the Pamban bridge criticised parties like the DMK of habitually “crying” that they have not received funds despite the BJP-led Centre giving more than what was given during the UPA regime. “I wish to respectfully remind the Prime Minister — are states beggars just because they seek support from the Union Government?” Stalin asked. “Did you not, during your tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, accuse the Union Government of using Governors to interfere and discriminate in fund allocation to opposition-ruled states? How is it justifiable for you now to claim that we are crying when we demand our rights? I am not lamenting, nor am I someone who begs at others’ feet. I will extend my hand in friendship — and raise my voice for our rights.”

Stalin said that only when states enjoy autonomy can they truly serve the needs of their people. “The BJP-led Union Government continuously places hurdles in our path,” he said. “They try to undermine Tamil Nadu’s development in every possible way.” Despite that he said Tamil Nadu’s administration has helped achieve top national rankings and statistical indices. “If you continue to obstruct us, we will dismantle those barriers through lawful means,” Stalin said. He spoke of instances when the Union government had allegedly insulted Tamil people.