The state opposition on Friday hit out at the Tamil Nadu government after it appointed Venkata Narayana K as the state government’s special representative at New Delhi for a year. TN’s spl representative choice triggers row

A release from the office of state chief secretary M Sai Kumar announced the appointment on Friday. The terms governing the appointment will be issued separately, it said.

Narayana was one of the producers who helmed the making of “Jana Nayagan”, which was dubbed the swan song of chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s acting career. In May, Narayana was spotted accompanying Vijay and other senior party colleagues to meet governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and stake a claim to form the government.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary ‘Tiruchi’ Siva said the appointment of a person from Karnataka to the post in question was shocking. “The question that arises is whether he will stand, represent and voice for Mekedatu dam issue in favour of Tamil Nadu. The CM has proclaimed loudly on the floor of the assembly that his government will not yield to Karnataka’s stand of constructing a new dam at Mekedatu across Cauvery river which would drastically affect the livelihood of the farmers in delta region,” Siva noted.

“How can someone completely unrelated to Tamil Nadu be appointed to such a crucial position that is supposed to serve as a bridge between the central government and the Tamil Nadu government?” said BJP state chief Nainar Nagendhran.