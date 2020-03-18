To cope with Covid-19, BJP restricts big meetings, Cong banks on sanitizers

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 12:55 IST

With the entire nation putting in place measures to tackle the novel Corona virus, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) - India’s biggest political party - has also introduced protocols to limit interaction at its party offices. At a meeting of senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters in the Capital on Tuesday, it was decided to restrict large groups from gathering in offices across the country.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said the instructions have been conveyed to all BJP offices down to the district levels. “The government is taking proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus and the party is also taking the necessary steps. We have suspended all programmes with large gatherings. Workers and office bearers have been asked to come to party offices only if there is a pressing need,” he said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out cutting short the ongoing Budget session of Parliament; MPs have been instructed to stay in their constituencies and oversee the work being done to contain the spread of virus.

“We have been told not to hold gatherings or visit crowded areas, but to be around to ensure that health care and surveillance facilities at transport hubs are working efficiently. The PM said we must create awareness without creating panic,” said a Lok Sabha MP.

BJP President JP Nadda said the party will not hold any programme or demonstrations for the next one month and if the party has to submit any memorandum to a dignitary or body, 4-5 party office bearers will be chosen to do so.

In the Congress, party leaders have not yet received any guidelines or advisories but hand sanitizers have been placed at the gates and in various rooms.

With the second part of the budget session on, the daily press briefings and media interactions are taking place in the Parliament House complex.

“We are avoiding hand shakes and greet each other with namaste. Also, not many people are visiting the party office these days,” said a staff member.

But the party will wait for few more days before taking a call on closing its offices in Delhi and other places.

Congress leaders say they are concerned that Parliament is still functioning despite the increase in the number of the people having tested positive for Coronavirus. On Tuesday morning, the health ministry said 10 fresh cases had been confirmed, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases to 147.