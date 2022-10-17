‘Today you tear our clothes, next people will…’: Detained AAP MP outside CBI office

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who was detained with other protestors outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital, reportedly suffered “injuries” during clashes with police.

In a video shared by AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, Singh is heard saying, "The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) police dragged us away today during the brawl. Look at the blood stains, see the harm. Notice my kurta pyjamas. You are ripping our kurta today, in the upcoming elections, the electorate will rip yours. Commit as many crimes as you can by whatever means possible. We won't quit and we won't submit. We will fight and prevail because this is the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Rajya Sabha MP was speaking from a bus that transported the detained leaders to the police station. “Inquilaab zindabaad,” he further said.

In the footage, Singh's pants were seen torn and he had a few stains of blood on the sleeves of his kurta.

Singh and others were protesting outside the CBI office where Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia was being questioned in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for Delhi.

Sisodia left the CBI office after about nine hours of questioning. Earlier in the day, Sisodia said the charges brought against him are "false" and the BJP-led central government wants to "arrest" him despite the fact that the last time they searched his home and bank locker, they found nothing.

"They want to arrest me so I can’t go to Gujarat. The BJP is scared there. Whenever I have been to the state, I have seen schools in dilapidated state. People in Gujarat trust us. The BJP is losing the state,” he said.

Before going to the investigating office, he visited Raj Ghat to pray, while also seeking his mother’s blessings.

He then addressed a large crowd of AAP workers who had assembled outside his house in a massive show of strength.

