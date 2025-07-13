Toilet unavailable, man with upset stomach falls to death from 18th floor in Mumbai

In what can be termed as an unusual tragedy, a 52-year-old man lost his life after falling from the 18th floor of a residential building while trying to relieve himself during a sudden bout of dysentery. The incident took place in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The victim was a resident of the Matoshree Sadan high-rise in Wadala,(iStock photo)

According to PTI, the man, a resident of the Matoshree Sadan high-rise in Wadala, had reportedly been suffering from an upset stomach for several days. The victim had been suffering from dysentery for the past few days.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when nature's call struck at an unfortunate moment, and the only bathroom in his 18th-floor apartment was occupied.

So, in a desperate attempt to relieve himself, the man rushed outside and squatted near a narrow shaft adjacent to the lift. In that state, he lost balance and fell down the shaft, landing in a pit on the ground floor.

"The victim, who was jobless, lived with his sister on the 18th floor. Someone was using the toilet in their house when he lost control of his bowels and rushed outside, an official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and got the man out of the pit with the help of fire brigade personnel. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said..

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

