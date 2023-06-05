Toll booth worker thrashed to death over toll fee in Karnataka: Police

A 26-year-old toll plaza worker was killed, and his 25-year-old colleague was seriously injured after a group of men, who refused to pay the toll charges, attacked them in Karnataka’s Ramanagara taluk after an altercation between them on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at the Seshagirihalli toll plaza in Karnataka’s Ramanagara taluk. (Representative Image)

The incident took place at the Seshagirihalli toll plaza. The deceased has been identified by police as Pawan Kumar (26) and his injured colleague has been identified as Manjunath (25).

According to police, four men, travelling from Mysuru to Bangalore by a car, reached the plaza at around 10pm and refused to pay the toll leading to an argument between them and the two toll workers. The altercation led to a physical fight when Kumar attacked the people in the car. The locals who were nearby intervened and ended the fight, which was caught on the CCTV camera near the toll plaza.

Later at around 12am, when Kumar stepped out for a dinner break, the group of men allegedly attacked him with hockey sticks and thrashed him to death. Manjunath, who was also attacked and is seriously injured, has been admitted to a hospital, officials said.

A case has been registered at Bidadi police station in connection with the incident, police officials said. Police said that they are trying to identify the accused using the CCTV footage and will nab them soon.

