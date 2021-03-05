IND USA
Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar

  • The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the order granting bail to suspended Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar, who is accused in an alleged gold smuggling case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

After the Kerala High Court granted bail to the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju who appeared for the ED submitted that Sivasankar was a key conspirator who was faking sickness. He sought stay of the HC order which had clearly noted the prima facie guilt of the accused.

The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta who appeared for Sivasankar told the court that he was in custody since October 28 last year and was released from jail following the HC order.

“We will not put you in jail,” the bench remarked while rejecting ED’s request for his custody. The court noted that the HC found the accused to be suffering from serious ailments. Besides, there was nothing to show that he was involved in smuggling gold, the bench observed, adding that even the amount involving him was less than one crore.

The top court is expected to hear the matter after six weeks.

File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
india news

'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
india news

News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
india news

On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said that the men claiming to be policemen entered Serchhip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her ‘thinking, passion, and aspiration’ helped her achieve her goals.
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her ‘thinking, passion, and aspiration’ helped her achieve her goals.
india news

Women who stay at home contribute equally to India’s growth: Smriti Irani

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Irani was speaking about ‘Women Power in Democracy', at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi.
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
india news

India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The move follows the defection over the border of some low-ranking Myanmar police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress demonstrations against the junta.
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
india news

2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The embalmed body was getting fragmented around the face, shoulders and the feet.
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
india news

Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
CM Jagan Reddy said the officials could make use of the platform and counter the propaganda with evidence.
The Prime Minister also said that India’s forest cover had grown significantly over the last seven years and the population of lions, tigers, leopards and waterfowls went up during this time period.(Screengrab)
The Prime Minister also said that India’s forest cover had grown significantly over the last seven years and the population of lions, tigers, leopards and waterfowls went up during this time period.(Screengrab)
india news

Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:38 PM IST
“It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to the people of our great Motherland, India,” Modi said at the start of his address.
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
"We will fight for a respectable number of seats to keep the morale of the Congress men very high," Moily said. In picture - Congress leaders K.S. Alagiri (left), M. Veerappa Moily (right) and Dinesh Gundu Rao (centre).(PTI)
india news

Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, who had earlier stated that there was no stalemate in the talks and that differences would be sorted out, said his party was taking a firm stand on the matter.
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.(PTI File Photo)
india news

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:40 PM IST
“People had come with the summon but Mehbooba Mufti wasn't in the town so nobody received the summon,” her party’s spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said.
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
Vijay Mallya is wanted in India to face charges of defrauding a consortium of banks of more than a billion dollars in relation to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2013. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
DRDO in a statement also said that only a handful of countries have such a technology after successfully tested a flight demonstration based on Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. (DRDO/PIB)
india news

DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
The Bailey bridge was inaugurated on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST
The Uttarakhand flood was triggered after a chunk of a glacier - which experts said was 15 football fields long and five across - broke off from the main structure and fell into a small river.
