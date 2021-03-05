Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar
- The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the order granting bail to suspended Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar, who is accused in an alleged gold smuggling case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju who appeared for the ED submitted that Sivasankar was a key conspirator who was faking sickness. He sought stay of the HC order which had clearly noted the prima facie guilt of the accused.
The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta who appeared for Sivasankar told the court that he was in custody since October 28 last year and was released from jail following the HC order.
“We will not put you in jail,” the bench remarked while rejecting ED’s request for his custody. The court noted that the HC found the accused to be suffering from serious ailments. Besides, there was nothing to show that he was involved in smuggling gold, the bench observed, adding that even the amount involving him was less than ₹one crore.
The top court is expected to hear the matter after six weeks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA
- The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women who stay at home contribute equally to India’s growth: Smriti Irani
- Irani was speaking about ‘Women Power in Democracy', at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again
- Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress will fight for respectable number of seats from DMK: Veerappa Moily
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED summons Mehbooba Mufti in money laundering case on March 15: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK knows urgency in Mallya's case, extradition linked to legal process: Envoy
- The UK home secretary signed off on Mallya’s extradition to India more than two years ago but his return to India has been held up because of secret legal proceedings, according to the British government. Mallya is learnt to have applied for asylum in the UK.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO successfully tests SFDR technology in a bid to develop long-range missiles
- It said that the test was carried out using a booster motor to simulate an air-launch scenario. The nozzle-less booster propelled the missile to the required Mach number for Ramjet operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bridge in Uttarakhand, washed away in flash flood, rebuilt in 8 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox