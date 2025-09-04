Top EU leadership speak with Modi, say help persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

NEW DELHI: The top leadership of the European Union (EU) reached out to India on Thursday to help persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated New Delhi’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict. Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability (X/eucopresident)

The two sides also focused on the speedy conclusion of negotiations for an India-EU free trade agreement during a phone call between Modi and European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During a visit to India this year by Von der Leyen and almost the whole EU College of Commissioners, the two sides set a target of concluding the trade deal by the year-end.

“India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” Costa and Von der Leyen said in identical social media posts after the conversation. They welcome India’s continued engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A readout from the external affairs ministry said the leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues, including efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. Modi “reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability,” the readout said, without providing specifics.

Costa and Von der Leyen said the war in Ukraine “carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability”, thus posing a risk to the entire world. The Indian readout said the leaders emphasised the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Thursday and said on social media that India “supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace”.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation.

In recent weeks, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy have dialled Modi to discuss efforts to end the conflict. The issue also figured when Modi met Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China this week.

India, which has not publicly censured Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly called for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to find a lasting resolution of the conflict. Modi has also told Putin and Zelenskyy that a solution can’t be found on the battlefield and talks won’t succeed under the shadow of the gun.

The phone conversation came two days before a meeting of foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states in Copenhagen on Saturday, which is expected to consider the bloc’s so-called “Anti-Circumvention Tool”, which could lead to secondary sanctions on countries aiding Russia acquire critical goods and materials forbidden under Western sanctions. India has faced renewed pressure in recent days from the US to end purchases of Russian oil, with President Donald Trump imposing a 25% punitive levy to double tariffs on Indian exports.

India has defended its purchase of Russian oil on the grounds of energy security. Russia currently meets close to 40% of India’s energy needs.

The Indian readout said the leaders welcomed progress in bilateral ties in key sectors such as trade, investment, technology, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and “reaffirmed the shared commitment for an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC [India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor] corridor”.

“We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year,” Costa and Von der Leyen said on social media. “To achieve this, progress is needed now.”

India and the EU have so far held 12 rounds of negotiations on the trade deal, the latest in July.

The two sides also discussed the organising of the next India-EU Summit in India at an early date, and Modi invited the two leaders to the meet. Costa and Von der Leyen said both sides will work on a joint strategic agenda at the summit.