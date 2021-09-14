Home / India News / Tourism can bring socio-economic change in N-E: Union minister Reddy
G Kishan Reddy. (File photo)
Tourism can bring socio-economic change in N-E: Union minister Reddy

Reddy said under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, which focuses on the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the ministry has sanctioned 16 projects in the N-E. He added his ministry is putting special emphasis on developing infrastructure, ground capacity and skills in the region
By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday that tourism can bring socio-economic change in the nation, especially in North East (N-E) region. Reddy was addressing the inaugural session of a conference of the tourism and culture ministers of the N-E states.

Reddy said under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, which focuses on the integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits, the ministry has sanctioned 16 projects in the region. He added that his ministry is putting special emphasis on developing infrastructure, ground capacity and skills in the region.

Under the PRASHAD schemes, the ministry has sanctioned several projects in the region. Approximately 200 crore has been sanctioned for these projects, he added.

Talking about the initiatives under the DoNER ministry, Reddy said budgetary allocation to N-E states in 2021-22 is 68,020 crore. He urged all the state governments to submit viable proposals so that the full amount across various ministries can be successfully utilised.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union minister of state for tourism and defence Ajay Bhatt also attended the inaugural session.

Senior officials from various ministries, state governments in the region as well as industry representatives participated in the conference.

