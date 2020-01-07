e-paper
Home / India News / Trade unions to go on strike on Jan 8, ATM services to be affected

Trade unions to go on strike on Jan 8, ATM services to be affected

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:34 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Services at various bank branches and ATMs are likely to be affected as hundreds of employees will go on a bank strike across the country on Wednesday.

The bank strike is part of the Bharat Bandh call given by trade unions to protest against the labour reforms and economic policies of the Central government, according to reports.

The protestors’ main demand during the Bharat Bandh is that the Centre should drop the proposed labour reforms.

A Bill in this regard was passed and proposes to merge 44 labour laws into four codes -- wages, industrial relations, social security, and safe working conditions.

