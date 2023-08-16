Home / India News / Telangana: 5 killed in auto-lorry collision in Warangal

Telangana: 5 killed in auto-lorry collision in Warangal

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Aug 16, 2023 10:54 AM IST

Police officials said the victims were on their way to the forest to collect honey when the lorry, coming from the opposite direction, collided with the auto-rickshaw

Five people were killed and five others suffered injuries after the auto-rickshaw which they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding lorry coming from the opposition direction in Telangana’s Warangal district on Wednesday morning, the police said.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The incident happened in Yellanda village of Wardhannapet block around 8.30 am. “The bodies of the victims, including that of the auto-rickshaw driver, were found crushed and are yet to be identified,” a police official from Wardhannapet police station said.

He said the victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey from the forest when the accident took place. “The lorry was coming from the wrong side and its driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident,” the officials said.

Police suspect that the lorry driver, who was taken into custody, was inebriated.

“The injured were shifted to the local government hospital at Wardhannapet and the condition of two of them is critical,” the police official said, adding that a case of negligent driving will be filed against the lorry driver.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out