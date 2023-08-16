Telangana: 5 killed in auto-lorry collision in Warangal

Five people were killed and five others suffered injuries after the auto-rickshaw which they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding lorry coming from the opposition direction in Telangana’s Warangal district on Wednesday morning, the police said. Representational image.

The incident happened in Yellanda village of Wardhannapet block around 8.30 am. “The bodies of the victims, including that of the auto-rickshaw driver, were found crushed and are yet to be identified,” a police official from Wardhannapet police station said.

He said the victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey from the forest when the accident took place. “The lorry was coming from the wrong side and its driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident,” the officials said.

Police suspect that the lorry driver, who was taken into custody, was inebriated.

“The injured were shifted to the local government hospital at Wardhannapet and the condition of two of them is critical,” the police official said, adding that a case of negligent driving will be filed against the lorry driver.

