New Delhi TRAI suggests simpler rules for foreign SIM use

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has suggested a new, simpler approval system to help Indian companies use foreign SIM and eSIM cards in Internet of Things (IoT] and machine-to-machine (M2M) devices that are made in India but sold abroad.

Many Indian firms that make products such as smart meters, connected cars and industrial sensors need to insert foreign SIMs so their devices work smoothly in other countries. But till now, there was no clear rule allowing the sale and use of these foreign SIMs for export-only devices.

TRAI said M2M and IoT technologies are “shaping the landscape of infrastructures across industries like energy grids, transportation systems, water supply networks and agriculture,” and Indian manufacturers are increasingly building such products for global markets.

The regulator has proposed a light-touch approval called the International M2M SIM Service Authorisation. According to TRAI, the sale of foreign SIMs for export-focused IoT devices should be allowed through a “light-touch service authorisation” under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The process is meant to be easy and cost less. Any company registered in India can apply online and get a digitally signed approval. There will be no licence fee or financial conditions, but a one-time application fee of ₹5,000. The approval will be valid for 10 years.

TRAI has also suggested some flexibility for testing. It said “foreign telecom service providers’ SIM/ eSIM cards should be permitted to be activated in India for a maximum period of six months,” so manufacturers can test devices before exporting them.

The regulator has also recommended that the Department of Telecommunications work with other ministries to put in place a clear system for importing foreign SIMs for export-only devices and exporting Indian SIMs for use in devices sold abroad.

TRAI said the move will support the government’s Make in India push by making it easier for Indian companies to manufacture connected devices for global markets. The regulator added that the new framework would make Indian IoT products more competitive internationally, while still keeping security concerns in check through defined rules.

The recommendations were finalised after public consultations and have now been sent to the government for consideration.