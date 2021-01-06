Transportation to jabs: Centre outlines Covid vaccination plan

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:07 IST

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday spelled out the mechanics being put in place across the country that will enable the roll-out within the next week of the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, which will utilise a repurposed form of the existing vaccine delivery platform at national, state, district, and local levels.

Even as talks are in the final stages with companies for signing vaccine purchase deals, the Centre’s preparations for the drive vaccine deployment and delivery management is in its advanced stages to vaccinate more than 300 million people in the first phase, said Union secretary of health and family welfare ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, during the weekly media briefing on Covid-19 updates on Tuesday.

“We are confident that we are ready to roll-out the vaccination programme within 10 days of having granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines,” Bhushan added.

On Sunday, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced the emergency use approval for two vaccines – the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s locally developed vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

HT first reported on Monday that the government was preparing to start the vaccination drive by next week.

Explaining the logistics, Bhushan said that the Centre is utilising its new digital vaccine delivery management system – Co-WIN – that has been enhanced from its existing platform under the annual Universal Immunisation Programme.

The “Co-WIN vaccine delivery management system” kicks off with the transport of the doses from the manufacturing plant. In the first part, the vaccines are moved from the factory to the local health care facility. The second part covers the identification, registration of citizens, and the administration of doses, while the final part concerns with the follow-up of patients and lodging of adverse effects, if any.

“In the first step, manufactures will transport the vaccines by air to primary vaccine stores run by the Union health ministry, which are called Government Medical Stores Depot (GMSD),” Bhushan said. Currently, there are four such depots in the country – one each in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

From these depots, supplies will sent in refrigerated or insulated vans to 37 state vaccine stores spread across various states.

“From there on, it is the responsibility either of the state governments or Union Territory administration to deploy the stock further as per their requirement. From the state stores, the supplies will be sent to the district vaccine stores, which is also a temperature-controlled facility,” he said.

This entire process, storage as well as transport, will be digitally monitored in real-time.

“There are temperature trackers in each GMSD, state, district vaccine store and these temperature trackers will upload real-time data about temperatures inside the facility on to a central server,” Bhushan said. Programme managers will be able remotely track any change in temperature from a control room and alert local authorities if any fluctuations in temperature occur.

“Vaccines will then be transported to sub-centres, community health centres, health and wellness centres, district hospitals and private hospitals that will act as session sites for both health care workers and frontline workers. Sub-centres are the lowest in hierarchy,” he said.

The second part of the drive will deal with the identification and registration of vaccine candidates as well as the administration of the shot.

Health care and frontline workers will not be required to register themselves as their information, gathered from their respective organisations, departments, has already fed into the system and has been populated onto Co-WIN, he said.

At-risk population priority groups – people above 50 years of age, and those under 50 years with comorbidities – will be required to register on the app. “When we come to the population priority groups, there will be a provision for their registration or editing of data,” Bhushan explained.

While people above the age of 50 years will be identified based on electoral rolls, the data for those who are below the age of 50 with comorbidities will be compiled on the basis of an inclusion system which will grade diseases that may be more fatal with Covid. This system is being devised by an expert panel, which is expected to release the exact selection method in “one or two days”, Bhushan said.

Once people are registered, senior officials like district magistrates will allocate session dates and locations for shot delivery. People who are scheduled for vaccine dabs will be informed via the app about the location and time allocated to them.

In the third, and final, part of the process officials will be able to follow through with the beneficiaries after the immunisation and track if any adverse event is reported.

The entire process will be digitally documented and captured in the app – from the beneficiary’s information, to when the next dose is scheduled, to acknowledgement of participation. After people are administered the injection, a unique identification number as part of national digital health mission database will be issued and a QR code-based certificate of vaccine completion will be generated.

“The platform also enables documentation of any adverse event following immunisation in real-time. Texts can be sent in 12 languages and chatbot facility to help navigate through the portal, 24x7 IT helpline to troubleshoot problems of those managing the vaccine delivery programme, Close to 90,000 trainers who will run this IT based platform have been trained in 700 districts,” he said.

“To use the existing immunisation network, including infrastructure and manpower, will be quite effective in reaching the target population for Covid-19 vaccination,” said Anant Bhan, researcher, global health, health policy and bioethics.

Government’s dry runs with programme managers for the vaccination drive have largely gone smoothly, Bhushan said. The dry run began in four states on December 28-29, and finally a nationwide dry run was conducted on January that went glitch-free.